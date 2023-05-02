6
Menu
Sports

See heartwarming photo of ex-president Kufuor and Samuel Inkoom's son

John Agyekum Kufuor New Sam Former president, John Agyekum Kufuor

Tue, 2 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars player, Samuel Inkoom, has shared a heartwarming photo of his son meeting former Ghana president, John Agyekum Kufuor.

Inkoom, who currently plays for Hearts of Oak, expressed his joy at his son meeting the former president and the inspiration his son drew from that opportunity.

The footballer emphasized that such special occasions can help guide children towards greatness and expressed his gratitude to the former President for the opportunity.

"Fathers are great blessings; from them, we have the opportunity of being guided and directed towards the path of greatness. My Son had the pleasure and opportunity of meeting Former President Kuffour, and that means a lot to him. A Big thanks to His Excellency the Former President," the player wrote on social media.

Inkoom, who currently plays for Accra Hearts of Oak, has had a successful career both locally and internationally.

He started his professional career at Hasaacas and joined Kumasi Asante Kotoko before moving on to play for several European teams such as FC Basel, Dnipro, and Antalyaspor.

During his time at Kotoko, Inkoom was a key player and helped the team win the Ghana Premier League title.

His impressive performances earned him a call-up to the Black Stars, where he represented Ghana in two FIFA World Cups and several AFCON tournaments.

Former President Kufuor, on the other hand, has been involved in the sport in various capacities. He once served as the board chair of Asante Kotoko.



JNA/KPE
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sit up! – Otiko Djaba descends on government
National Cathedral: Court dismisses contempt case against Ablakwa
I’ve blessed my son to win the Sekyere Afram Plains seat - Dr. Duffuor
Meet the KNUST professor behind the giant statue of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II
Serial abuser kills wife, inflicts cutlass wounds on father-in-law
National Cathedral US registration address leads to 'fraudulent' location - Ablakwa reveals
Here are Ablakwa's five new National Cathedral 'bombshells' after US trip
National Cathedral consultant paid US$6m operates from warehouse - Ablakwa reveals
Galamsey report: Ken Agyapong’s lawyer accuses Kwaku Baako of perjury
Prepare for price hikes on some goods from May 1 – GUTA to Ghanaians