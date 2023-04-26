1
Menu
Sports

See list of 14 participating teams in the 2022/23 Beach Soccer League

Iuhiuh.png The (GFA) has announced the launch of the 2022/23 Beach Soccer League in Accra.

Wed, 26 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced the launch of the 2022/23 Beach Soccer League in Accra.

Fourteen clubs have registered to compete in the league, which is set to begin on the weekend of May 27-28, 2023.

The event which took place at the GFA Secretariat on Tuesday brought together leaders of the GFA and representatives of the 14 participating clubs.

The Ghana Football Association will pay an amount of GHc10,000 to each of the participating clubs before the start of the season to help them prepare.

Here is the list of the 14 participating teams in the 2022/23 Beach Soccer League:

Sunset Sports Keta Beach Soccer Club

Havedzi Mighty Warriors

Sea Sharks Beach Soccer Club

Teshie United Beach Soccer Club

Ada Assurance Beach Soccer Club

Loyoca Beach Soccer Club

Nungua Beach Soccer Club

Dansoman Beach Soccer Club

Cheetah Beach Soccer Club

Ocean Stars Tegbi Beach Soccer Club

Kedzi Beach Soccer Club

Senya Sharks Beach Soccer Club

Okere Rangers Beach Soccer Club

Vodza Beach Soccer Club

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
IMF dodges Ghana again as govt misses out on board meetings for April 2023
The Ghanaian millionaire who married after 4 months of dating
‘It's a joke to praise Mahama for paying his electricity’ – Wontumi
'Frimpong-Boateng is politically immature' - Maurice Ampaw
Kumawu election: NDC sponsoring independent candidate – Wontumi
Gabby’s 2017 tweet about galamsey 'comes biting'
Social media users mourn lady shot 5 times by her boyfriend in Kumasi
‘Greatest danger to forests of Ghana was Sir John’ – Report
Gifty Anti speaks on marriage separation rumours
Yonny Kulendi is next CJ - New report shoots down Torkornoo's chances
Related Articles: