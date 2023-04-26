See list of 14 participating teams in the 2022/23 Beach Soccer League

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced the launch of the 2022/23 Beach Soccer League in Accra.
Fourteen clubs have registered to compete in the league, which is set to begin on the weekend of May 27-28, 2023.
The event which took place at the GFA Secretariat on Tuesday brought together leaders of the GFA and representatives of the 14 participating clubs.
The Ghana Football Association will pay an amount of GHc10,000 to each of the participating clubs before the start of the season to help them prepare.
Here is the list of the 14 participating teams in the 2022/23 Beach Soccer League:
Sunset Sports Keta Beach Soccer Club
Havedzi Mighty Warriors
Sea Sharks Beach Soccer Club
Teshie United Beach Soccer Club
Ada Assurance Beach Soccer Club
Loyoca Beach Soccer Club
Nungua Beach Soccer Club
Dansoman Beach Soccer Club
Cheetah Beach Soccer Club
Ocean Stars Tegbi Beach Soccer Club
Kedzi Beach Soccer Club
Senya Sharks Beach Soccer Club
Okere Rangers Beach Soccer Club
Vodza Beach Soccer Club
