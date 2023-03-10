2
See photos of Asamoah Gyan’s meeting with GRAMMY CEO at Akufo-Addo's daughter's restaurant

Asamah Gyan 4456.png GRAMMY CEO, Panos Panay (second from left) next to Asamoah Gyan

Fri, 10 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Legendary Ghanaian footballer, Asamoah Gyan has described as ‘lovely’ a meeting with the President and Chief Executive Officer of GRAMMY, Panos A. Panay, and Harvey Mason Jr.

Asamoah Gyan, in an Instagram post, disclosed that he met the two global entertainment bigwigs in Accra.

He was happy to have found that the president of the GRAMMY Award, Panos A. Panay is a huge fan of his.

“It was a pleasure to meet one of my fans who happens to be the president of the @recordingacademey, Mr @panosapanay; thank you for the lovely conversation, and it nice to meet the CEO @harveymasonjr. It was lovely to have dinner with you all in Ghana @nsuomnam.gh. Thanks for connecting us @dentaa_show,” he shared on Instagram.

Asamoah Gyan is widely regarded as the greatest goal-scorer in the history of Ghana football, having scored the highest number of goals for the Black Stars.

Gyan is also Africa’s leading scorer in the history of the World Cup with a total of six goals in three World Cups.

Gyan is also a musician who has a number of hit songs with his friend and late musician Castro.

Gyan’s first single with Castro came in the aftermath of the 2010 World Cup where the two teamed up to release a monster hit titled “African Girls”.

Asamoah Gyan and Castro also did magic with the song “Odo Pa” which served as the launchpad for Kofi Kinaata.

Gyan could be making business moves with the President and CEO of GRAMMY as he owns a number of businesses.

Below are photos he posted on Instergram

