See photos of Black Stars players as they arrive in Kumasi ahead of Madagascar match

Black Stars have arrived in Kumasi

Black Stars have touched down in Kumasi, setting the stage for an intense showdown against Madagascar in the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The entire squad, a mix of seasoned players and rising talents, embarked on a journey from Accra on Tuesday morning, marking the beginning of a crucial phase in their quest for World Cup qualification.



However, as the anticipation builds, the squad has undergone last-minute adjustments, with Medeama SC's formidable defender, Nurudeen Abdulai, and Leicester City's rising star, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, stepping in to replace the void left by defender Abdul Mumin and Southampton winger Kamaldeen Sulemana.



The Black Stars of Ghana opened camp in Accra on Monday ahead of their trip to Kumasi to continue their preparations for the first game against Madagascar scheduled for the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Friday, November 17, 2023.



Ghana will later take on Comoros in Moroni on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.