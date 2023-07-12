See photos of Daniel Kofi Kyereh undergoing injury recovery in Spain

Ghanaian midfielder, Daniel Kofi Kyereh

Ghanaian midfielder, Daniel Kofi Kyereh continues his recovery from the cruciate ligament injury that disrupted his 2022/2023 season.

The midfielder has shared pictures that gives his fans insight into his recovery process which have been intensified following a trip to Spain.



In the said photos, Kofi Kyereh shares pictures of himself with physiotherapist assisting him go through the revivification process.



His photo collection also features Real Madrid and German defender Antonio Rudiger with the later gifting him a signed Madrid jersey.



With the player now taking to gym works, Freiburg fans and Ghanaians will be happy as his absence has been felt at both clubs.



In February 2023, Bundesliga club SC Freiburg announced that the Ghanaian midfielder had been ruled out for the rest of the season due to a cruciate ligament rupture. The injury occurred during training.

The 26-year-old missed Ghana's 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying games in March against Angola and also missed the game against Madagascar in June.



The former St. Pauli midfielder has made 12 appearances in the Bundesliga, scoring twice.



He signed a three-year deal with Freiburg in the summer after transferring from St. Pauli in the German Bundesliga 2.



















JNA/KPE