See photos of Kevin-Prince Boateng being baptized in Germany

Former Black Stars player Black Stars midfielder, Kevin-Prince Boateng, has been baptized.

The German-born Ghanaian has accepted Jesus Christ and gone through the process of baptism to become a Christian.



In an Instagram post where he shared images of his baptism, he announced his faith in God to his followers quoting a bible verse.



"Revelation 3:20 - And It’s up to the US to open the Door or not. JESUS is The way, The truth, and The life."



The former AC Milan and Barcelona player who last played for Hertha Berlin retired from football at the age of 35.



Boateng made his mark on the international stage by representing Ghana in two FIFA World Cup tournaments. In the 2010 World Cup held in South Africa, Boateng played a crucial role as Ghana reached the quarter-finals.



One of his memorable moments was when he scored a goal in the round of 16 matches against the United States of America, helping Ghana secure a 2-1 victory and progress to the last eight.

