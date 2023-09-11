See photos of Kudus' meeting with West Ham fan who travelled to watch him play for Black Stars

Kudus and Ian met at the Black Stars lodging hotel

A die-hard fan of English Premier League club West Ham has finally met Black Stars attacker Mohammed Kudus.

The fan, travelled from the United Kingdom to watch the new signee of the Hammers play for his nation.



Pictures shared via the official handle of Ghana’s senior national team shows the West Ham enthusiast and Mohammed Kudus sharing memorable moments together including receiving a gift of signed jersey from the player.



“After making the journey from the UK to watch Kudus Mohammed in the AFCON qualifiers, this West Ham United fan had the incredible opportunity to meet starboy Kudus!” the caption shared along with the images read.



Background



GhanaWeb reported the old Hammers' fan's presence in Kumasi to watch Mohammed Kudus in action for play for the Black Stars on Thursday, September 7, 2023.



Speaking exclusively to GhanaWeb, Ian revealed that he was able to make the trip in time from London to Ghana just to watch the new West Ham player, Mohammed Kudus in action.

"I am here to watch Mohammed Kudus, our new signing," Ian said when asked which player he was coming to watch in the match.



"He is very skillful and strong. We love him," the West Ham fan told GhanaWeb's Joseph Adamafio at the Baba Yara Stadium.



He added, "West Ham are massive everywhere we go and I have come all the way from the UK to watch Mohammed Kudus and the Black Stars."



Mohammed Kudus was in action in Ghana's game against the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.



The West Ham fan's efforts to watch his favourite player paid off as Mohammed as Kudus scored a crucial equalizer for Ghana through a free-kick after the opponents had taken the lead in the game.



Ghana won the game 2-1 and qualified as group leaders to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament to be hosted in Ivory Coast next year.



Following Kudus's outstanding performances at the 2022 World Cup and his impressive tenure with Ajax Amsterdam, several European clubs expressed interest in him. West Ham ultimately secured his signature a few weeks ago.

Kudus only made his debut for West Ham shortly before the international break, appearing in injury time during their 2-1 victory over Luton Town. Despite this brief appearance, he had already garnered a passionate following in London.







