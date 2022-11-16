See photos of Sammy Kuffour, Samuel Boadu, Kwabena Yeboah in Black Stars camp

L-R Samuel Boadu, Kurt Okraku, Prosper Ogum, Ibrahim Tanko

The Black Stars have had a fully packed house as all the contingents have arrived in the United Arab Emirates as the team prepares for the World Cup in Qatar.

The players, technical team, management committee members as well as journalists have all arrived at the team's base.



Management committee member, Samuel Osei Kuffour; season journalist, Kwabena Yeboah, local coaches, Prosper Narteh, Samuel Boadu, and Tanko Ibrahim have all been captured in camp.



The three local coaches are on attachment to understudy the Black Stars technical team and put down some notes during the tournament.



The Black Stars held their first training in camp on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. They will face Switzerland on November 17 in their final pre-World Cup friendly.













