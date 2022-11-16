0
Menu
Sports

See photos of Sammy Kuffour, Samuel Boadu, Kwabena Yeboah in Black Stars camp

Boadu 65467890.png L-R Samuel Boadu, Kurt Okraku, Prosper Ogum, Ibrahim Tanko

Wed, 16 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Black Stars have had a fully packed house as all the contingents have arrived in the United Arab Emirates as the team prepares for the World Cup in Qatar.

The players, technical team, management committee members as well as journalists have all arrived at the team's base.

Management committee member, Samuel Osei Kuffour; season journalist, Kwabena Yeboah, local coaches, Prosper Narteh, Samuel Boadu, and Tanko Ibrahim have all been captured in camp.

The three local coaches are on attachment to understudy the Black Stars technical team and put down some notes during the tournament.

The Black Stars held their first training in camp on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. They will face Switzerland on November 17 in their final pre-World Cup friendly.





Watch the latest edition of GhanaWeb Mundial show and Sports Debate below





EE/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Anas’ Videos Were Stolen And Sold To ‘Noisy’ Buyer In 2018 – Kweku Baako Reveals
Somebody Called To Enquire About ‘Appearance Fee’ To See Bawumia – Dr. Gideon Boako
Why Joseph Paintsil, Schlupp Were Excluded From Ghana's 2022 World Cup Squad
Mahama saves NDC from EC ‘boycott’ of regional elections with almost GH?2m donation
'Disappointed’ civil servants compare prices at govt's PFJ market to public market
Ghastly accident in Tano North reportedly claims lives of 6 children, many critically injured
Anas 'steals' YouTuber's content?
How Muntaka vs. Bagbin showdown played out
'Ken must go': Martin Amidu slams Majority Leader
Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu and Muntaka's comments that Bagbin binned and why
Related Articles: