See photos of the multi-million dollar hotel allegedly built by Black Stars winger Inaki Williams in Eastern Region

San Mames Hotel(L) Inaki Williams (R)

Black Stars striker, Inaki Williams has reportedly constructed a hotel in his hometown, Akyem Achiase in the Easton Region.

Images of the project emerged online as some Ghanaians hailed the Spanish-born Ghanaian for investing in Ghana.



The hotel is getting close to completion as it is only a few adjustments away from being ready. It has a conference room, a restaurant, guest rooms, and many more facilities.



The hotel is named after Athletic Club’s 39,000-seated capacity stadium, San Mames, fuelling the rumours of Inaki being the owner of the multi-million dollar project.



Inaki Williams was born to Ghanaian parents in Basque, Spain where he has lived all his life.



He switched nationality to play for Ghana in June 2022, honoring the country of his ancestry despite being born in Spain and thus holding dual nationality.

Checkout some images below





















EE/KPE



