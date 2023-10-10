See photos of the training centre Black Stars will use in preparation for Mexico friendly

Black Stars head coach Chris Hughton and assistant George Boateng visits Charlotte training facility

The Black Stars will camp in Charlotte ahead of their international friendly against Mexico on Saturday, October 14, 2023.

In a post by the official Black Stars handle on X(formerly Twitter), head Chris Hughton and assistant manager George Boateng were spotted on site.



The coaches toured the facilities ahead of the players' arrival for camping later this week.



"Head coach Chris Hughton and his assistant @george1boateng paid a visit to the training facilities where the Black Stars will prepare for the friendly match against Mexico on Saturday, October 14, 2023, in Charlotte," the tweet read.



The facility, located at 8600 McAlpine Park Drive, has gone through renovation with the aim of expanding it to house Charlotte's first team, MLS next Pro, and academy teams.



The training facility will include four pitches - one of which uses a synthetic surface, a gym, and so on.

According to the report, the formal naming and unveiling of the full site is expected to take place later this year.



Ghana will face Mexico at the Bank of America Stadium before playing USA at the Geodis Park on Wednesday, October 18, 2023.





EE/NOQ