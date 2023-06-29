See pictures of Memphis Depay's visit to Cape Coast School for the Blind and Deaf

Memphis Depay in white holding a flower

Atletico Madrid forward Memphis Depay visited the Cape Coast School for the Blind and Deaf in the Central Region on Thursday, June 29.

He made donations to the school and also teamed up with renowned UK-based Ghanaian hair stylist Nicky Okyere to bring about 25 other stylists to the school to give free haircuts and hairstyling to the students and staff of the school.



Depay, who has a Ghanaian lineage through his dad is currently in Ghana with his Dutch teammate and AS Roma star Georginio Wijnaldum for the summer holidays after a long season in the Spanish La Liga.



The duo visited a boxing gym in Accra on Monday, June 26 where they interacted with aspiring boxers and young children in the area.



The former Manchester United attacker donated funds to the gym for renovation after spending some good time at the arena.



Depay is expected to spend weeks in Ghana where he will undertake his usual philanthropic work in the country before leaving.

Depay joined Atletico Madrid in the winter transfer window from Barcelona where he scored four goals in 8 games in the 2022/23 La Liga season.



Watch the pictures below:





Netherlands forward, Memphis Depay is at the Cape Coast School for the Deaf and Blind to visit and make a presentation to the school. He received a rousing welcome when he got in. pic.twitter.com/4usIONejyQ — Yaw (@theyawofosu) June 29, 2023

LSN /DO