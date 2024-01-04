See the photos as Jordan Ayew, Inaki Williams are yet to report in camp for 2023 AFCON

Crystal Palace attacker Jordan Ayew

Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton had the benefit of assessing two more players on the second day of training for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Jordan Ayew and Richard Ofori who missed the first training day on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, were reported for training on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.



Jordan Ayew, the Crystal Palace forward who was involved in their 3-1 over Brentford joined his teammates at their base in Kumasi and took part in training.



Richard Ofori, one of the three goalkeepers invited for the tournament, also joined his teammates and trained under the tutelage of legendary Ghanaian goalkeeper Richard Kingson.



The arrival of Ayew and Ofori means that Chris Hughton now has 25 of the 27 players in camp.

West Ham forward Mohammed Kudus and Athletic Bilbao striker, Inaki Williams are the two players yet to arrive in camp.



The Black Stars will wrap up preparations for the tournament with a friendly against Namibia on Monday, January 8, 2024.



The Black Stars have been grouped in Group B of the tournament and will have to battle Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique to qualify for the next round.



The 2023 AFCON scheduled for January 13 to February 11 will be held in Ivory Coast.

Check the full list below



Goalkeepers



Lawrence Ati Zigi, Richard Ofori and Jojo Wollacott



Defenders

Alidu Seidu, Dennis Odoi, Kingsley Schindler, Gideon Mensah, Hamid Abdul Fatawu, Daniel Amartey, Nicholas Opoku, Alexander Djiku and Mohammed Salisu



Midfielders



Samed Salis, Baba Iddrisu, Majeed Ashimeru, Elisha Owusu, Richmond Lamptey



Mohammed Kudus, Andre Ayew, Ransford Konigsdorffer, Osman Bukari, Joseph Paintsil, Jordan Ayew and Ernest Nuamah

Strikers



Iñaki Williams, Antoine Semenyo and Jonathan Sowah



