See viral photo of Leroy Sane's swollen lip after altercation with Sadio Mane

Sat, 15 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bayern Munich winger, Leroy Sane is currently trending on social media after a photo of his swollen lip hit the media space before their game against Hoffenheim.

Leroy Sane's swollen lip according to reports was at a result of his altercation with his Sadio Mane at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.

Sadio Mane allegedly punched Leroy Sane on the lip following an altercation after Bayern Munich's 3-0 defeat to Manchester City in the first leg of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

The incident led to the Senegalese being banned for one game hence his absence in Bayern's Bundesliga game against Hoffenheim on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Bayern Munich without the 2023 African Football of the Year dropped points at home in the domestic league competition after drawing 1-1 with Hoffenheim.

Meanwhile, the Bild News portable has reported that the two-time African best player could be sacrificed in the summer for the signing of a new striker.



