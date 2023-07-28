Seedorf Soccerlink Academy youngster Julius Avinu completes move to FC Midtjylland

Ghanaian youngster, Julius Avinu

Seedorf Soccerlink Academy youngster, Julius Avinu, has completed a move to Denmark top flight side FC Midtjylland, pending an official announcement.

The former Okor Nawomi Football Club player is one of the 150 players scouted through MC Dan Group’s partnership with Seedorf Soccerlink Academy and Agency.



The 17-year-old prodigy is scheduled to begin his training with the European club on August 1, 2023. He would play for the youth team for the forthcoming season.



Julius Avinu's journey to FC Midtjylland is nothing short of inspiring. His dedication, hard work, and exceptional talent caught the attention of scouts during the joint talent development program organized by MC Dan Group and Seedorf Soccerlink Academy and Agency at the Mc Dan Sports Complex.



Impressed by his performances, Avinu was allowed to undergo trials at various European clubs, eventually earning himself a place in the prestigious Danish team.

The partnership that began on November 20, 2022, between MC Dan Group of Company and Seedorf Soccerlink Academy & Agency, over 150 talented Ghanaian youngsters from ages 10 to 17 years, have been unearthed and nurtured at the Mc Dan Sports Complex in Sege, Greater Accra Region.



The partnership continues to attract attention from both local and international football communities, with scouts from various clubs closely monitoring the talents emerging from the Mc Dan Sports Complex.



EE/NOQ