Sefa Kayi shocked by revelation that Dede Ayew's name was not on teamsheet for Ghana-Angola game

Black Stars captain Andre Dede Ayew

Host of Peace FM’s Kokrokoo program, Kwame Sefa Kayi shuddered to accept a revelation by ace sports presenter Dan Kwaku Yeboah that Andre Dede’s name was not on the official teamsheet for Ghana’s game against Angola at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on March 23, 2023.

Dan Kwaku Yeboah who previously hailed Chris Hughton for showing courage with his call on Andre Ayew said that he has had to revise his notes after carefully analyzing the situation.



Kwaku Yeboah suspected that there could be something sinister going on within the team and GFA to overthrow Andre Ayew as captain of the team.



The award-winning sports journalist revealed that despite warming up during the game, Andre Ayew’s name was not on the teamsheet sent to the Confederation of African Football.



“I think there’s more to the Dede benching. How can someone whose name was not on the team sheet participate in the warm-up?” he quizzed.



This new piece of information shocked Kwame Sefa Kayi who questioned repeatedly if indeed that was the case.

“His name was not on the list. How did he warm up? How can he be on the bench when his name was not on the list? Sefa Kayi asked.



The exclusion of Dede Ayew from the game against Angola has generated controversies with allegations flying from every angle.



Controversial sports presenter, Countryman Songo said that Dede Ayew was being victimized because of an opinion he shared prior to the FA appointment of Chris Hughton.



Songo suggested on his Fire for Fire show that Ayew's view on Chris Hughton which he expressed in confidence to the President of the Ghana Football Association is a reason for the decision by the coach to bench him in the first leg of the doubleheader against Angola at the Baba Yara Stadium on March 23.



“You enquired from the player if he believes Kwasi Appiah was the right man for the job and he offered that Kwasi Appiah is a local coach who with the right support will do a good job with the team. He said that Kwasi Appiah knows the terrain and knows how to navigate African football.

“The president also asked him and he vouched for him but said that he will only be successful if he is allowed to bring his own backroom staff. What’s wrong with said? He told the truth about what could help any of the coaches. So what sin did he commit”, he said.







