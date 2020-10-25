Segunda Division: Ghana midfielder Baba Iddrisu out of Alcorcon, Malaga clashes

Baba Iddrisu

Spanish Segunda Division side Real Mallorca have confirmed the absence of Baba Iddrisu for their clashes with Alcorcon and Malaga, footballmadeinghana.com can report.

The Ghana midfielder picked up a muscle injury about a week ago and was ruled out of their clash with Albacete on Thursday.



Baba went for further checks on his injury and it doesn’t look like the Ghanaian will be returning to the field soon.



Real Mallorca will be playing against Alcorcon on Monday and Malaga as a few days later and the Ghanaian has been ruled out of both games.

“Baba won’t go to Alcorcón and I’m pretty sure – although I can’t say for certain – he won’t play against Málaga also,” head coach Luis Garcia said.



“We will see about Real Zaragoza,” he added, casting doubts on whether the industrious midfielder could return to face the Zaragoza side.



Baba Iddrisu was phenomenal for Ghana in the 5-1 win over Qatar in a friendly in Turkey two weeks ago.