Seidu Basit joins Moldovan outfit FC Petrocub on loan from Al-Hilal

Ghanaian forward Seidu Basit

Ghanaian forward Seidu Basit will feature in the Moldovan top-flight after sealing a move to FC Petrocub.

The former Accra Lions star joins the club on loan from Sudanese giants Al-Hilal and is expected to play a key role for the club in the upcoming campaign.



The 20-year-old is on a four-year contract with Al-Hilal. After six-months spell in Sudan, the forward has been loaned out to Moldova.



"Ghanaian striker Seidu Basit will join our team on loan. The player, who turned 20 today, has played for the last six months in Sudan for Al-Hilal, also having one game in the African Champions League qualifiers. Welcome, Seidu Basit!," wrote the club announcing his arrival.

He joins former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Razak Abalora at the club, which is currently being headed by Nana Yaw Amponsah.



Petrocub finished last season in second place, falling short of giants Sherrif Tiraspol.