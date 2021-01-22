Sekondi Eleven Wise crowned champions of national football league

Sekondi Eleven Wise

On this day 22 January 1961 (Exactly 60 years ago today) The 1960/1961 national football league ended and Sekondi Eleven Wise, the western “Show Boys”, became the new champions after holding their local rivals, Hasaacas, to a 1-1 draw at the Gyandu Park.

The 1960/61 success story of Eleven Wise was dramatic and amazing. It was a sharp rise from the bottom of the table the previous year to the top. Led by prolific scorer, Edward Acquah, the “Show Boys” fought a terrific neck and neck race with Asante Kotoko, the defending champions.



By the last game of the season, Eleven Wise had scored 21 points and Asante Kotoko were only a point behind them. Wise had a final game against local rivals Hasaacas while Kotoko also had a local derby against Cornerstone.



Hasaacas almost succeeded in jolting the championship hopes of Eleven Wise by taking a confident lead for 85 minutes.



Hasaacas opened the scoring in the 15th minute from a free kick taken by their right full-back.



The first half ended 1-0. When play resumed, Wise made daring efforts to equalise but the Hasaacas’ defenders stood firm.

The match soon looked like rugby with players indulging in rough play. And referee M. N. Leitch had to stop the game and speak to the two captains.



On resumption of play, the game was stopped again for 14 minutes due to rough play between goalkeeper Myers of Hasaacas and right-winger Baba of Wise.







Penalty-kick With five minutes to the end of the match, a penalty was awarded against Hasaacas and captain Edward Acquah “the man with the sputnik shot” made no mistake about it.



With fingers crossed, Eleven Wise waited impatiently for the result of the Kotoko- Cornerstone encounter in Kumasi.

Then the news flashed. Kotoko had been beaten 2-0 by Cornerstone. Kumasi Cornerstone by their action had won the League Cup for Eleven Wise.



Unfortunately after this victory Eleven Wise have hardly come near the title again.



