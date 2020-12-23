Sekondi-Takoradi Marathon gets sponsorship

Logo of Sekondi-Takoradi Marathon

The first-ever Sekondi-Takoradi Marathon has received further support from one of the leading betting companies in Ghana; mybet.Africa.

The betting company is now the official betting outfit of the competition, slated for December 26, from Sekondi Sports Stadium to Amanful covering a distance of 21-kilometres.



mybet.Africa has donated GHC 10,000 towards the organisation of the event.



The donation makes the betting company the official betting outfit for the historic event that is also part of activities planned for the 2020 Ankos Festival.



Mr. Henri Penni Marketing and Sponsorship Coordinator of the event who received the cheque expressed appreciation to the betting company for their support.



He said they would ensure the company gets the needed mileage for the support.

It is under the auspices of the Western Regional Coordinating Council (WRCC) with Medivents Consult and Total Marketing and Tours Limited.



Over 1000 athletes are expected to participate in the 21-Kilometer race from the Sekondi Stadium in Essipong to Amanful in Takoradi.



Athletes all over the country and the sub-region are expected to participate in the historic event.



Information from the organisers indicates that five Kenyans have registered for the. marathon and are expected in the country on December 25.



The event would be sponsored by Ghana Gas Company, Africa World Airlines, mybet.Africa, Cowbell, Aqua Blue Mineral Water, Lakeside Estate, Goil, STMA, Halfan Ghana Limited, Escort Security Services, The Inquisitor Newspaper, and Sportenetgh.com.