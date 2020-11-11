Sekondi-Takoradi Marathon is good news for the region - Regional Minister

The Sekondi-Takoradi Marathon is a 21-kilometre event

Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, has described the first-ever Sekondi-Takoradi Marathon (STM) fixed for Saturday, December 26, in the region as “one of the few good news for the region this year”.

He said the Marathon would be a test to their resolve of becoming the best tourism destination point in Ghana and they were ready to achieve that.



Speaking at the launch of the Marathon in the Takoradi at the plush Best Western Plus Atlantic Hotel, he said the people of Sekondi-Takoradi should make the most out of the opportunity to receive many visitors in the region.



"If we are to have such a grand launch of the Sekondi-Takoradi Marathon, then it clearly shows that this year, we've had a lot of good news. And I believe this is the time to thank God for the magnificence and for giving us this great," he said.



"The people of Sekondi-Takoradi should use this opportunity to prepare themselves ahead of time to be able to host a great event in December," he added.

Mr Darko-Mensah said sustenance of the Marathon would be a legacy that he would work hard to leave through a Public-Private partnership and the region's investment centre.



He urged all stakeholders to get involved in the success and sustainability of the project and called on corporate institutions in the region to join in sponsoring the project to make it a success.



"If you want to do a big thing in Ghana, come to the Western Region. For such a big event, we need more sponsorships and so I call on corporate Ghana to come on board."



The 21-kilometre Sekondi-Takoradi Marathon has so far attracted GOIL, Lakeside Estate, Halfan Ghana Limited, Escort Security Services, Cowbell Ghana Limited, Best Western Plus Atlantic Hotel and Africa World Airlines (AWA), and it is expected to attract over 2000 athletes.