Sekondi XI Wise outdoor newly-formed management team

File photo

Ghana’s second oldest existing football club, Sekondi Eleven Wise inaugurated their newly formed management on Tuesday, September 22 at the Sekondi Youth Center.

The occasion also saw the launching of the club’s policy document to guide its operations.



Chief Executive Officer of Bertfil Consultant Frank Amoo Baidoo walked the various stakeholders through the policy document and called on them to help in rolling it out.



Ambassador Joseph Ackon leads the management as the CEO.



Below is the full list of the management members:



Ambassador Joseph Ackon – CEO

James Kainyah – Deputy CEO



William W.C Daniels – Administrative Manager



Henry Eliud Yankey – Brands and Marketing Manager



Emmanuel Aidoo – Deputy Brands and Marketing Manager



Moses Ghansah – Finance Manager

Kofi Yamoah – Operations Manager



Francis Ntaamarh – 1st Deputy Operations Manager



Theresah Wilson – 2nd Deputy Operations Manager



Bernard Kwofie – Policy Analyst



David Papa Kojo Quainoo – Communications Manager

The management has been tasked to organise the members of the club and go to Congress for elections within one year.



The policy document outlines the new direction of the club under the thematic phrase of an ‘All New Wise’.



Hon. Alex Agyekum, MP Mpohor and Chairman of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Youth and Sports, chaired the ceremony.



Other dignitaries included former Club chairman and now MP for Essikado and Minister for Railway Development, Joe Ghartey, MCE for Sekondi Takoradi Metro Abdul-Mumin Issah, Deputy Western Regional Chief Imam, among others.



Joe Ghartey, who also represented the life patron of the Club and Overlord of Essikado, swore the members into office.

Speaker after speaker pledged support and encouraged the new management to remain steadfast, visionary and dedicated.