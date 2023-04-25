Sellas Tetteh hints at a return to active coaching

Sellas Tetteh won the 2009 U-20 FIFA World Cup in Egypt

2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup winning coach, Sellas Tetteh is hoping to return to active coaching in the 2023/2024 Ghana football season.

According to the former Black Satellites head coach, he would love to return to the Ghana Premier League to coach his former club Liberty Professionals.



Liberty Professionals Lads are currently in the Division One League following their elimination in the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League and Sella Tettah has said he would return to coach them if they secure qualification to the top-flight league.



“When I became sick it made me relax. Liberty is there they are playing first division so when they qualify I might come back. But I am looking forward to what will happen a lot of people have been calling me to give me a job."



"I told them they should have patience. Coaching I have done that for 30 to 40 years I started with a team in my area in Pig Farm I was also playing football there."

"Then I came to Liberty I also travelled to work outside South Africa and a lot of places,” Sellas Tetteh said as quoted by footballghana.



Sellas Tetteh has handled Liberty Professionals as the head coach on three different occasions. (1996-2001, 2009-2010, and 2021 as an interim coach).



JE/KPE