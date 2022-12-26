Sellas Tetteh speaks on neglect by Ghana

Ghana's FIFA U20 World Cup-winning coach Sellas Tetteh

Ghana's FIFA U20 World Cup-winning coach Sellas Tetteh has opened up on how he has been neglected by leaders of the football governing body.

The veteran tactician recently recovered from an illness that has been troubling him for some time now.



At the 2009 African Youth Championship, Tetteh served as Ghana's head coach. He helped the Ghana under-20 team win the competition for the first time since 1999, qualifying them for the World Cup.



The Ghana under-20 squad was led to the 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup by Tetteh, making them the first African side to triumph in the event. Tetteh thus received the Sports Writers Association of Ghana Coach of the Year Award and the CAF Coach of the Year Award.



Tetteh left his dual roles as manager of the Ghana under-20 national team and Ghanaian club side Liberty Professionals in February 2010 to take control of the national team of Rwanda. Tetteh left her position as manager of Rwanda on September 6, 2011.

In an interview with Sports Obama TV, he has opened up on a number of things including how he has been neglected.



Watch the interview below:



