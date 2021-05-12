Selling Kwame Poku was not an easy decision – Kotoko PRO

Former Kotoko striker Kwame Opoku

David Obeng Nyarko, the Communications Director of the Kumasi Asante Kotoko has disclosed that the club’s decision to trade star striker Kwame Opoku was not an easy one.

Opoku left Kotoko last month to begin an adventure with Algerian giants USM Alger. The young forward, according to reports was sold for $500,000 having impressed in the Ghana Premier League.



Speaking in an interview with Fox FM, Obeng Nyarko revealed the reactions from the playing body when it was announced that Kwame Opoku would be leaving the club.



He said that selling the player after his relatively short stint with the club was a difficult yet prudent decision the club had to make.



“Let me tell you that it was a very difficult decision to sell Kwame. Very very difficult because Kwame was here for a very short time and we had to sell him.” Obeng Nyarko told Kumasi-based Fox FM.



“When the decision was finally made, I remember we were returning from Obuasi and for about ten minutes there was complete silence in the bus. No one was talking. It was such a difficult decision we had to make” he added.

At the time, he was leaving, Opoku had scored seven goals for Kotoko and there were concerns that the club’s title ambitions could be derailed by his exit.



But his absence has not really been felt as Kotoko have moved from fourth to first on the Ghana Premier League table.



A draw between Medeama and Liberty and a victory over Dreams FC over the weekend ensured that Kotoko took the top spot on the Ghana Premier League table.



Opoku scored in his official debut for USM Alger against MC Alger.