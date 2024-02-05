Semenyo's substitution was tactical, not injury-related - Bournemouth manager clarifies

Antoine Semenyo

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola has clarified that Antoine Semenyo's substitution in the game against Nottingham Forest in the English Premier League was purely technical

Antoine Semenyo who featured in a 1-1 stalemate against Forest on Sunday, February 4 2024 was subbed off in the 45th minute by Marcus Tavernier. The substitution sparked speculations about the Ghanaian's fitness.



Speaking at the post-game press conference, Iraola said, “No injury. It was a technical decision. He could have continued,” the manager stated emphasizing Semenyo's fitness.



The game against Forest was Semenyo's first start after returning from the 2023 AFCON campaign with the Black Stars.

The striker boasts three goals and two assists in 18 league appearances this season.



The game at the Vitality Stadium saw Justin Kluivert score the first goal for Bournemouth but English-born Ghanaian winger, Callum Hudson-Odoi restored parity for Nottingham Forest.



