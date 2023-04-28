Sena Agbeko accuses Cuban boxer David Morrell Jnr of being behind his 'fake' medical report

Ghanaian boxer, Sena Agbeko

Ghanaian boxer, Sena Agbeko has called out Cuban boxer David Morrell Jnr and his team for allegedly falsifying his medical documents to prevent him from fighting.

Sena Agbeko was scheduled to battle Cuban David Morrell Jnr for the latter’s WBA Regular Super Middleweight title on April 22nd, in a twelve-round fight.



Agbeko was unable to fight after a USA boxing commission refused to issue him a license to compete, claiming that his medicals showed he was unfit to fight.



Morrell Jnr went on to fight Brazilian boxer, Yamaguchi Falcao whom he knocked out in just one round.



Days after the fight, Sena Agbeko discovered that his medical report was tampered with by someone he suspects to be in the camp of Morrell Jnr who submitted the fake report to the commission.



According to the Ghanaian boxer, there is an attempt to ruin his career and wants justice served.