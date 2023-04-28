0
Sports

Sena Agbeko accuses Cuban boxer David Morrell Jnr of being behind his 'fake' medical report

Sena Agbeko FfpYY0 AAAAljZB Ghanaian boxer, Sena Agbeko

Fri, 28 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian boxer, Sena Agbeko has called out Cuban boxer David Morrell Jnr and his team for allegedly falsifying his medical documents to prevent him from fighting.

Sena Agbeko was scheduled to battle Cuban David Morrell Jnr for the latter’s WBA Regular Super Middleweight title on April 22nd, in a twelve-round fight.

Agbeko was unable to fight after a USA boxing commission refused to issue him a license to compete, claiming that his medicals showed he was unfit to fight.

Morrell Jnr went on to fight Brazilian boxer, Yamaguchi Falcao whom he knocked out in just one round.

Days after the fight, Sena Agbeko discovered that his medical report was tampered with by someone he suspects to be in the camp of Morrell Jnr who submitted the fake report to the commission.

According to the Ghanaian boxer, there is an attempt to ruin his career and wants justice served.



AFTER MORE EXTENSIVE AND DETAILED TESTING, IT IS NOW VERY CLEAR THAT SOMEONE DIDNT WANT @davidmorrelljr_oficial TO FIGHT ME AND INCORRECTLY PRESENTED MY MRI REPORT TO THAT EFFECT. THIS IS MY VINDICATION. IT ALSO SHOWS WHAT COWARDS MORRELL AND HIS TEAM ARE! THEY NOT ONLY GOT OUT OF THE FIGHT BUT TRIED TO RUIN MY CAREER BY SAYING I WAS DAMAGED GOODS. SOMEONE WILL HAVE TO PAY FOR THIS. I HAVE A CLEAN BILL OF HEALTH AND READY TO TAKE ON THE DIVISIONS BEST!

JNA/KPE
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
