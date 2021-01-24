Senegal FA chief Augustin Senghor reveals why he is favourite for CAF Presidential election

Augustin Senghor addressing the media in Praia

Senegalese football administrator, Augustin Senghor, has declared that he is the favourite to win the upcoming Confederation of African Football (CAF) presidential election.

The lawyer, who is also the president of the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF), said his fellow federation presidents in Africa are impressed by his personal record, extensive experience, and knowledge in managing the game with forthrightness.



Senghor, a mayor of the historic town of Goree Island in his native Senegal, has been in charge of his country’s football federation for the past 12 years.



He has led his nation to various successes and has served the game on the continent in various capacities.



These qualities he claims are what has warmed the majority of federation presidents to rally behind him.



Senghor became the first candidate to present his manifesto for March’s election over who leads African football’s governing body for the next four years, unveiling his plans in the Cape Verde capital of Praia on Saturday.



"Often, I give myself time to think things through, I don't make up my mind quickly. But when I decide to go, I go all out, and that's why I present myself as a favorite of this election through my projects and my experience," he said.

The president of the FSF launched his campaign last month in Senegal, whose "football federation applied to the contest on my behalf, which is supported by the government and the Senegalese people."



According to Senghor after garnering support from his home country, the human rights lawyer said the next step was to go to his peers and brothers in his zone to seek their support during the WAFU B general assembly.



“In colourful language, I can say that after the house, I'm in the big yard, which is WAFU Zone A. And I really wanted to do it on the sidelines of this general assembly," he said.



Senghor addressed the press in the presence of Guinea FA President Antonio Souare who is also the leader of Wafu A as well as his counterparts from Cape Verde, Liberia, Gambia, and Guinea-Bissau.



Mali and Sierra Leone were represented at the press conference by members of their federation.