Senegal coach Aliou Cissé owed six months' unpaid salary heading into 2023 AFCON

Head coach of the Senegal male senior national team, Aliou Cissé

The head coach of the Senegal male senior national team, Aliou Cissé is reportedly owed €180,000 by the country’s Football Association ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

According to Sports News Africa, the highly-rated tactician has not been paid his monthly wages for up to six months.



The situation is the same for his technical staff.



Aliou Cissé, per his contract, is to be paid €30,000 every month.



He has not been paid a salary for the past six months. During that period, he has led the Senegal national team to wins in various matches in the qualifiers for the 2023 AFCON and the first round of the qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Sources have indicated that the Senegal FA is working around the clock to sort out the unpaid salaries of the coach and his technical staff before the start of the 2023 AFCON.



The tournament is scheduled to commence in Ivory Coast on Saturday, January 13, 2024.



Senegal is in Group C and will face off with Gambia, Cameroon, and Guinea.