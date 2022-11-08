1
Senegal name star-filled final World Cup squad

220206162401 01 Senegal Win Afcon Super Tease Senegal are champions of the 2021 AFCON

Tue, 8 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Head coach of the Terenga Lions of Senegal, Aliou Cissé, has named his final squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The 2021 African Cup of Nations champions have submitted their final 26-man squad to the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) for the tournament which begins in 12 days' time.

Senegal have now become the first African country to have named their final 26-man squad for the World Cup.

Edouard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly, Sadio Mane, Idrissa Gueye, Cheikou Kouyate, Ismaila Sarr all made the squad.

The four other African teams, Ghana, Cameroon, Morocco, and Tunisia are yet to name their final 26-man squad.



Watch the latest edition of GhanaWeb Mundial show below



