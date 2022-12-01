Senegal under investigation by FIFA, to be punished for breaking rules

L-R Pape Sarr, Bamba Dieng, Idrissa Gueye

Senegal are under investigation for violating FIFA rules at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

This investigation comes after head coach, Aliou Cisse refused to attend a pre-match press conference with a player, prior to a 2-1 win over Ecuador.



According to a statement released by FIFA on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, Senegal have potentially breached article 44 of the regulations for the World Cup in Qatar.



“The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has opened proceedings against the Senegalese Football Federation due to the potential breaches of article 44 of the Regulations for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, article 2.7.2 of the Media and Marketing Regulations and article 8.5.3 of the Team Handbook.



“The potential breaches relate to the mandatory press conference that took place on 28 November ahead of the Ecuador v. Senegal FIFA World Cup™ match.”



Senegal, who will face England in the last 16 stage, could suffer a fine of £8,800 for breaching the rules.



Germany, who broke the same rule before their 1-1 draw against Spain, were fined £8,800.

Watch an episode of Sights and Scenes from Qatar below







