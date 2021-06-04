Senegalese referee Adalbert Diouf to officiate Ghana vs Morocco friendly

Senegalese FIFA referee Adalbert Diouf

The international friendly match between Ghana and Morocco will be officiated by Senegalese FIFA referee Adalbert Diouf.

Diouf has a decent experience on the African terrian especially on the back of the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations tournament which was staged in Mauritania.



He will be assisted on the line by Gueye El Hadji Abdoul Aziz and Mamadou Ngom Mamadou.



The Black Stars squad have ramped up preparation ahead of the match against the Atlas Lions in Rabat on June 8.

CK Akonnor's side host Ivory Coast in Ghana at the Cape Coast Stadium.



The two friendlies was lineup to enable coach CK test the strength of his squad for the World Cup qualifiers in September.