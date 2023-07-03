0
Menu
Sports

Serbian club set to sign Kotoku Royals striker Andy Kumi

Andy Kumi Of Kotoku Royals Kotoku Royals striker, Andy Kumi.

Mon, 3 Jul 2023 Source: footballghana.com

An unnamed Serbian club is on the verge of securing the signature of the Kotoku Royals striker, Andy Kumi.

Kumi's agent Oliver Arthur took to his official Twitter page to confirm the news on Monday morning.

"You showed your potential and ability to score in the just-ended 2022/23 GPL with #KotokuRoyals. The opportunity to prove yourself to the world is here....... Go make us proud. #AndyKumi #LifeTransformationAgenda," Oliver Arthur tweeted.

Andy Kumi began his professional career at UniStar SA before moving to Asante Kotoko in 2021, where he failed to score goals and get into Porcupine Warriors games.

After leaving Bechem United, he joined the now-relegated Kotoku Royals after being frozen out of the team.

In 20 games while playing for Kotoku Royals, Kumi scored 12 goals.

Andy Kumi played a total of 41 times for these three teams, making 16 goals but no assists.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Serial caller arrested for praying for by-election in Odotobri speaks
Ban Akufo-Addo, Bawumia from speaking at future rallies - Solomon Owusu
I advised my husband several times to resign as VP- Matilda Amissah-Arthur
NPP MP ‘wrestles’ NDC MP on TV
Reactions as Ken Agyapong giving Adwoa Safo a 'fat' envelope pops up
500 soldiers deployed in addition to police to Assin North - NDC MP alleges
Assin North goes to the polls today
Owusu Bempah slams ‘ungrateful’ Victor Kusi Boateng
Maadwoa’s friend slam critics at her funeral
Assin North by-election: NPP leads NDC by 1.1% - Poll