Serbian club set to sign Kotoku Royals striker Andy Kumi

Kotoku Royals striker, Andy Kumi.

An unnamed Serbian club is on the verge of securing the signature of the Kotoku Royals striker, Andy Kumi.

Kumi's agent Oliver Arthur took to his official Twitter page to confirm the news on Monday morning.



"You showed your potential and ability to score in the just-ended 2022/23 GPL with #KotokuRoyals. The opportunity to prove yourself to the world is here....... Go make us proud. #AndyKumi #LifeTransformationAgenda," Oliver Arthur tweeted.



Andy Kumi began his professional career at UniStar SA before moving to Asante Kotoko in 2021, where he failed to score goals and get into Porcupine Warriors games.

After leaving Bechem United, he joined the now-relegated Kotoku Royals after being frozen out of the team.



In 20 games while playing for Kotoku Royals, Kumi scored 12 goals.



Andy Kumi played a total of 41 times for these three teams, making 16 goals but no assists.