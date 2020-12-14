Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade eyes Ghana star Samuel Owusu

Black Stars winger, Samuel Owusu

Red Star Belgrade is weighing up an offer for Black Stars and Al Ahli winger Samuel Owusu, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The 24-year-old has popped up on the radar of the Serbian giants after a scintillating form in the Saudi Arabia Pro League.



GHANAsoccernet.com understands Red Star Belgrade is keen on bringing the Ghana international to the Rajko Mitic Stadium.

Owusu, who is on loan at Saudi giants Al Ahli from Al-Fayha, has been impressive since making the switch.



Red Star is seeking to sign the talented Wideman but is yet to put in an official bid for his services.