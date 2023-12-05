Sergio Ramos was my role model growing up – Alidu Seidu

Alidu Seidu and Sergio Ramos

Ghana defender Alidu Seidu has revealed that Spanish defender Sergio Ramos was his role model while growing up.

The 23-year-old said he liked the fighting spirit of the veteran defender and was inspired by his style of play, taking him as an inspiration.



Alidu himself has been criticized for his hard style of football, and is currently serving a red card suspension after being sent off in Clermont Foot’s game against Lens two weeks ago.



He disclosed it was a dream come true to play the former Real Madrid captain in the Ligue 1.

“When I was little, I really liked Sergio Ramos. He's a player who goes into duels, fights, and is always there,” he told Ligue 1 in an interview.



“In good times, he's there, in difficult times, he's there. He always gives his all. It's true, he gets a lot of red cards, but he's a player who never gives up.



“When I had the chance to play against him in Ligue 1 Uber Eats, it was a dream come true!”