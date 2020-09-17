Sports News

Seria A newcomers Spezia turn down offer to sign KP Boateng

Fiorentina forward Kevin-Prince Boateng

Spezia Calcio has turned down a deal to sign attacker Kevin-Prince Boateng from Fiorentina, information reaching footballghana.com has revealed.

The former Ghana international joined the Serie A club in the summer transfer window of 2019.



Unfortunately, he endured a difficult spell in his first 6 months and had to be loaned out to Besiktas for the second half of the 2019/2020 football season.



Having returned from what finished as a decent stint in the Turkish Super Lig, it appears KP Boateng has no future at Sassuolo.

His club is said to have recently offered him to Spezia for a possible transfer in the ongoing summer transfer window.



Today, information reaching footballghana.com has revealed that the newly-promoted Italian Serie A club has turned down the possibility to sign KP Boateng.



According to Italian newspaper La Nazione, the technical handlers at Spezia do not have any plans to include the former AC Milan man in their squad for the upcoming season.

