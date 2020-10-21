Serie A side Spezia set to seal two-year contract extension with Emanuel Gyasi

Emanuel Gyasi

Newly-promoted Serie A side Spezia are close to sealing a two-year contract extension with Italian-born Ghanaian Emanuel Gyasi.

The new deal with keep the winger with ''The Little Eagles'' to June 2023.



Gyasi has been key for Spezia in the Italian top-flight; starting in all four league matches.



The 26-year-old scored the only goal during the promotion play-off final which earned Spezia a 1-0 aggregate win against Chievo Verona to secure Serie A qualification.

Last season, he scored 9 goals in 37 matches and also provided three assists in the process.



Gyasi was named in the 2019/20 Serie B Team of the Season.