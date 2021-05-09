Serwaa Amponsah, Amfobea, Sessu and Owusu Ansah shortlisted for Player of the Month for April

Serwaa Amponsah, Amfobea, Sessu and Owusu Ansah are the nominees for Player of the Month award

Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah of Ampem Darkoa Ladies, Gladys Amfobea of Lady Strikers, Beatrice Sessu of Police Ladies, and Sandra Owusu Ansah of Supreme Ladies have been shortlisted for the NASCO player of the month for the April award.

Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah (Ampem Darkoa Ladies):



Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah has been in great form for league leaders Ampem Darkoa Ladies having featured in all four matches, scoring five goals including a hat-trick and delivering a splendid performance that gave her one NASCO player of the match award in the month of April.



Gladys Amfobea (Lady Strikers):



With five goals to her credit, Gladys Amfobea has been stupendous for her side, Lady strikers, featuring in all four matches played in the month of April. She put up amazing performances to earn two NASCO player of the match awards. She helped her team to 3rd place in the league table with 20 points.



Beatrice Sesu (Police Ladies):

Beatrice Sesu has been solid at the back for Police Ladies at left-back. She has been phenomenal to her sides turn in performances for the better and assisted them to score some crucial goals during the period. Her stellar performance earned her a Player of the month on one occasion and also contributed immensely to lift her side to the 4th spot in the League table. Beatrice won two NASCO player of the month awards.



Sandra Owusu Ansah (Supreme Ladies):



With an eye for goal, Sandra Owusu Ansah scored four goals for her side having featured in all four matches played in the month of April. She was splendid for her side and won two NASCO player of the match awards in the month of April.



The winner of the Player of the Month of April will take home a 32inch NASCO TV set from our Electronic partner NASCO Electronics.