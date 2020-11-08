0
Menu
Sports

Seth Paintsil nets and assists as SV Ried beat Hartberg

Seth Paintsil Ghanaian international, Seth Paintsil

Sun, 8 Nov 2020 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana forward Seth Paintsil put up an incredible performance as he scored and provided assist for SV Ried in their 2-0 win over Hartberg in the Austrian Tipico Bundesliga on Saturday.

The 24-year-old lasted the entire duration of the game as his side cruised to a comfortable victory.

Stefan Nutz opened the scoring for SV Ried in the 17th minute following an assist by Paintsil.

After the recess, the Ghanaian made it 2-0 for the home side in the 52nd minute.

Paintsil has scored one goal in six games for SV Ried in the on-going season for the Austrian side.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Related Articles: