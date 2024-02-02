Seven Great to begin academic year with sports festival

File photo

Source: Kwame Larweh

The Seven Great Princes Academy schools in Dansoman and Lartebiorkorshie will stage a four-day sports festival at the El-Wak Sports Stadium and the Dansoman branch of the school.

The competition which starts on February 6 and climaxes on the 9th will witness five indoor sporting disciplines namely Fill-in-the-bottle, spoon and lime, sack race, tug-of-war, musical chairs, table tennis, basketball and Scrabble being staged at the Dansoman campus of the school.



The competition will however start at the El-Wak Sports Stadium with football and athletics featuring boys and girls soccer competition while athletes compete in 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 4x100m and 4x400m races.



According to Mr Theophilus Armah, director of sports at the school, basketball and table tennis will also feature prominently at the Dansoman campus of the school.



"We are looking at starting the year strong with sporting activities, to make the students fit and healthy and to fish out talents for the national cause, " he stated.

He added that the event will also be an occasion to celebrate the upcoming African Games to be hosted by Ghana in March.



"Awards, trophies and certificates will be awarded to deserving winners," he stated.



The competition which is an annual event will see El-Wak Stadium hosting the first two days, while the Dansoman branch of the school hosts the remaining two days.