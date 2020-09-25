Seven new players feature in latest Black Stars squad

Nordsjaelland youngster Kamal Deen

There will be seven new faces in the Black Stars camp when they resume camping for their international friendly against Mali on October 9, 2020.

A deserving call up has been handed John Antwi of Pyramids FC while Tanzania-based Yakubu Mohammed and unattached Razak Abalora have also been called.



Benson Anang of MSK Zilina in Slovakia, Emmanuel Lomotey of Amiens in France and youngster Kamal Deen who plays for Danish side Nordsjaelland have also been handed call ups by the Ghana Coach.



France-born Alexander Djiku will also for the first time, share a national team camp with Andre Ayew, Partey and the other stars.



The match will be Akonnor’s first since he was appointed in January this year.



Akonnor’s debut game was delayed due to the pandemic that brought the game to its knees.

The match forms part of preparations for the 2021 AFCON qualifiers.



Ghana currently leads Group F with six points from victories against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe in November 2019.



Squad list:



Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori (Maritzburg), Richard Ati Zigi (St. Gallen), Razak Abalora (Unattached)



Full Backs: Benson Anang (Zilina FC), Lumor Agbenyenu (Sporting Club), Yakubu Mohammed (Azam FC), Gideon Mensah (Vitoria de Guimaraes)

Centre Backs: Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg), Joseph Aidoo (Celta de Vigo), Nicholas Opoku (Amiens), Kassim Nuhu (Hoffenheim)



Midfielders: Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid), Emmanuel Lomotey (Amiens), Bernard Mensah (Besiktas), Baba Iddrisu (RCD Mallorca)



Attackers/Wingers: Andre Ayew (Swansea), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), John Antwi (Pyramids FC), Eugene Ansah (Hapoel Shmona), Jefferey Schlupp (Crystal Palace), Samuel Owusu (Al Fayha FC), Kamal Deen (Nordsjaelland SC), Mohammed Kudus (Ajax SC).