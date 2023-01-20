Sevilla end Alexander Djiku pursuit - Reports

Strasbourg defender, Alexander Djiku

Sevilla end Alexander Djiku's pursuit - Reports

Spanish La Liga giants, Sevilla, have reportedly withdrawn their interest in Strasbourg defender, Alexander Djiku.



Multiple reports claim Sevilla have halted their pursuit of the center-back due to high demand by the Ligue 1 side.



Strasbourg is reportedly demanding between €7 to €8 million for the Ghanaian defender.



Sevilla initially tabled a €2 million bid for Dkiju, who has six months left in his contract, France's L’Équipe reported.



However, both teams could not reach an agreement to materialize the transfer.

Alexander Djiku joined Strasbourg from Caen in the summer of 2019 and has been playing at the Stade de la Meinau to date, earning a Black Stars debut within the period.



Alexander Djiku has made a total of 63 appearances for the French side and has scored a goal.



He was also part of the 26-man Black Stars squad that represented Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



