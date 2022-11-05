Seydou Zerbo announces Asante Kotoko squad for FC Samartex clash on Sunday

Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko head coach, Seydou Zerbo has named a 20-man squad for their matchday five Ghana Premier League encounter against FC Samartex.

The Porcupine Warriors will host the debutant side at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday.



Kick-off has been scheduled at 15:00GMT.



Kotoko will hope to return to winning ways after a 2-0 defeat against Bechem United in their outstanding game on Thursday.



Yussif Mubarik has returned to the matchday squad after recovering from an injury he sustained against Nsoatreman FC.



Youngster Isaac Oppong is also back and would be hoping to start on the afternoon.



Kotoko’s match squad is as follows;



GOALKEEPERS

Danlad Ibrahim



Pouaty Moise



DEFENDERS



Andrews Kwadwo Appau



Sheriff Mohammed



Yussif Mubarik



Samuel Appiah

John Tedeku



Augustine Agyapong



Nicholas Osei Bonsu



MIDFIELDERS



Richard Boadu



Enoch Morrison



Justice Blay

Nicholas Mensah



Eric Zeze Serge



Ernest Osei Poku



Richmond Lamptey



FORWARDS



Samuel Boateng



Dickson Afoakwa

Isaac Oppong



Steven Mukwala



