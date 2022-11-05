2
Seydou Zerbo announces Asante Kotoko squad for FC Samartex clash on Sunday

Kotoko Jersey 23 Fc9D XIWIAE65gX Asante Kotoko

Sat, 5 Nov 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko head coach, Seydou Zerbo has named a 20-man squad for their matchday five Ghana Premier League encounter against FC Samartex.

The Porcupine Warriors will host the debutant side at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Kick-off has been scheduled at 15:00GMT.

Kotoko will hope to return to winning ways after a 2-0 defeat against Bechem United in their outstanding game on Thursday.

Yussif Mubarik has returned to the matchday squad after recovering from an injury he sustained against Nsoatreman FC.

Youngster Isaac Oppong is also back and would be hoping to start on the afternoon.

Kotoko’s match squad is as follows;

GOALKEEPERS

Danlad Ibrahim

Pouaty Moise

DEFENDERS

Andrews Kwadwo Appau

Sheriff Mohammed

Yussif Mubarik

Samuel Appiah

John Tedeku

Augustine Agyapong

Nicholas Osei Bonsu

MIDFIELDERS

Richard Boadu

Enoch Morrison

Justice Blay

Nicholas Mensah

Eric Zeze Serge

Ernest Osei Poku

Richmond Lamptey

FORWARDS

Samuel Boateng

Dickson Afoakwa

Isaac Oppong

Steven Mukwala

