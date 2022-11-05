Seydou Zerbo announces Asante Kotoko squad for FC Samartex clash on Sunday

Asante Kotoko head coach, Seydou Zerbo has named a 20-man squad for their matchday five Ghana Premier League encounter against FC Samartex.
The Porcupine Warriors will host the debutant side at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday.
Kick-off has been scheduled at 15:00GMT.
Kotoko will hope to return to winning ways after a 2-0 defeat against Bechem United in their outstanding game on Thursday.
Yussif Mubarik has returned to the matchday squad after recovering from an injury he sustained against Nsoatreman FC.
Youngster Isaac Oppong is also back and would be hoping to start on the afternoon.
Kotoko’s match squad is as follows;
GOALKEEPERS
Danlad Ibrahim
Pouaty Moise
DEFENDERS
Andrews Kwadwo Appau
Sheriff Mohammed
Yussif Mubarik
Samuel Appiah
John Tedeku
Augustine Agyapong
Nicholas Osei Bonsu
MIDFIELDERS
Richard Boadu
Enoch Morrison
Justice Blay
Nicholas Mensah
Eric Zeze Serge
Ernest Osei Poku
Richmond Lamptey
FORWARDS
Samuel Boateng
Dickson Afoakwa
Isaac Oppong
Steven Mukwala
