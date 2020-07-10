Sports News

Shafiu Mumuni confirms he will join Romanian giants CFR Cruj after coronavirus

Former Ashantigold captain, Shafiu Mumuni

Former AshantiGold S.C captain, Shafiu Mumuni has confirmed that he will join Romanian top-flight CFR Cruj club after the Coronavirus pandemic.

The talented striker left the shores of the country in February to finalize his move to the Romanian Liga I champions but the deal came to a halt following the outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus.



He watched CFR Cluj's Europa League clash with the Spanish side Sevilla in Romania as he was negotiating for his switch to the club.



"I will be signing for CFR Cruj after the Coronavirus pandemic. I'm now in Ghana because of the traveling restrictions by the Government," Mumuni told Kumasi Wontumi FM.

"I have been speaking with the Sporting Director and Coaches of CFR Cruj after returning from Romania. I have been given a training guidelines to follow because I will be part of their team next season"



"I'll leave the country [Ghana] to sign for the club with my agent after the Coronavirus pandemic" he concluded.

