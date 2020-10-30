Shafiu Mumuni passes medical ahead of move to Tunisian club US Monastir

Black Stars B captain, Shafiu Mumuni

Former AshantiGold SC forward, Shafiu Mumuni has passed medical ahead of his move to Tunisian side US Monastir, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

The Asante Kotoko SC target underwent his medical on Thursday, October, 29 in the Monastir town.



Mumuni has a two-year contract agreement with Monastir and is expected to seal the move on Friday or Saturday.



The 25-year-old is the replacement for Nigerian striker Anthony Okpotu who has left Monastir for Qatar SC.



Okpotu was the top scorer of the Tunisian League last season scoring 14 goals in 24 games with three assists.

Mumuni was the captain of the Ghana team at the 2019 WAFU Cup of Nations in Senegal where they finished as runners-up.



He was the top scorer of the tournament netting 4 goals for the Black Stars B.



Mumuni scored his first goal for his new club in a friendly game on Wednesday against the lower-tier side ES Beni Hassen.



Monastir won the Tunisian Cup after beating giants Espérance Tunis in the final to book their ticket for the CAF Confederation Cup next season.