Shafiu Mumuni swerves Asante Kotoko to sign two-year deal at Tunisian side US Monastir

Shafiu Mumuni

Tunisian top-flight side Union Sportive Monastir have beaten Asante Kotoko to the signing of striker Shafiu Mumuni, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively confirm.

Shafiu had been on the wishlist of Asante Kotoko since the beginning of the Ghanaian transfer window.



The forward did express his desire to join the Porcupine Warriors after a failed move to Romanian side CFR Cluj.



The Reds were, however, dragging over the player’s huge demands which prompted Tunisian side US Monastir to join the fray.



US Monastir fast-tracked negotiations with the forward’s camp as well his club AshantiGold SC.

On Tuesday, Mumuni put pen to paper on a two-year deal with the Monastir-based outfit following a successful discussion.



He becomes the sixth signing at the high-flying club following acquisitions of Amer El Amrani, Youssef Al-Abdali, Roger Aholo, Khalifah and Al-Hadi Khalifah.



He rose to prominence at the 2019 WAFU Cup of Nations in Senegal, where he netted 4 times to finish as the tournament's top scorer, and also impressed in the CAF Confederation Cup last year.