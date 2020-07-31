Sports News

Shafiu Mumuni will be a good signing for Kotoko – Godfred Yeboah

Black stars B captain, Shafiu Mumuni

Former Asante Kotoko defender, Godfred Yeboah has called on the current board of directors to do everything possible to acquire Ashantigold’s reject, Shafiu Mumuni ahead of their Africa campaign.

The Porcupine Warriors has been selected to represent Ghana in next year’s CAF Champions League competition after the cancellation of the 2019/2020 season.



The Chief Executive Officer of Ashantigold, Emmanuel Frimpong, recently revealed that the striker is not part of their plans for next season.



However, the former defender in an interview with Kumasi based Otec FM reiterated that his former employers could perform well in Africa if they augment their squad with quality players like Shafiu Mumuni.

"Asante Kotoko needs quality players to go to Africa. The board should go to His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and beg him {to lift the ban on signing of players} because the club needs the service of Shafiu Mumuni to help progress in the upcoming African campaign"



"I hope something positive will pop up when the board meets the life patron of the club" He added

