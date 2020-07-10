Sports News

Shafiwu Mumuni confirms he will join Romanian side CFR Cluj

Shafiu Mumuni

Outgoing AshantiGold SC skipper, Shafiu Mumuni has confirmed that he will join Romanian top-flight CFR Cluj after the coronavirus pandemic.

The striker whose contract with the Miners runs out this week has disclosed that but for the outbreak of the Pandemic, he would have been in Romania by now.



Shafiwu left the shores of the country in February to finalize his move to the Romanian Liga I champions but the deal came to a halt following the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus.



He watched CFR Cluj’s Europa League clash with Spanish side Sevilla in Romania as he was negotiating for his switch to the club.



“I will be signing for CFR Cruj after the Coronavirus pandemic. I’m now in Ghana because of the traveling restrictions by the Government,” Shafiwu told Kumasi Wontumi FM.

“I have been speaking with the Sporting Director and Coaches of CFR Cruj after returning from Romania. I have been given a training guidelines to follow because I will be part of their team next season”



“I’ll leave the country [Ghana] to sign for the club with my agent after the Coronavirus pandemic” he concluded.



Mumuni was crowned top scorer for the 2019 WAFU Cup of Nations after netting four goals after the tournament.



He made history to become the first-ever player to register a hat-trick at the tournament held in Senegal last year.

