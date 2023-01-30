1
Shaibu Ibrahim Tanko set to start work as Karela coach

Former coach of Real Tamale United, Shaibu Ibrahim Tanko, will replace Bismark Kobi Mensah as head coach of Ghana Premier League side Karela United.

According Domestic Sports Gh, he will officially start work today with the Pride and Passion lads.

Bismark Kobi Mensah has been away from the team for some time now. He reportedly left because there were things he wasn't happy with at the club.

Since politician Haruna Iddrisu acquired shares in the team, results haven't been forthcoming. Karela United are third from bottom in the Ghana Premier League table with 16 points.

Tanko was present during the Karela's match against Great Olympics on Sunday, where they lost by a goal to nil.

The Passioners will start training this afternoon ahead of their upcoming game against Asante Kotoko on Thursday.

