Shakur Samed eyes Olympic Gold Medal

Boxer, Shakur Samed

Source: Sammy Heywood Okine, Contributor

Sensational Shakur Samed, the latest member of the Black Bombers to qualify to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games has hinted Yours Truly in an exclusive interview that he has two plans for the Games.

According to the 2019 Ghana’s Amateur Boxer of the Year by the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) after a sterling performance that placed Ghana in the forefront of Boxing in the year under review, he is determined to enter the medal zone and then do for the big one.



His qualification was based on the Boxing Task Force (BTF) rankings released in February which ranked him 10th in the world and 3rd in Africa.



The third member of the Samed boxing family known for producing top quality boxers said he was shocked and happy when the national head coach Ofori Asare informed him about the qualification.



He thanked the Almighty, his family, team mates and his trainers at the Akotoku Academy Gym, Alhaji Inusah, members of the Black Bombers, SWAG, NSA and the GOC for the support and motivation.



According to Shakur Samed he has prepared psychologically and has no problems as he is focused and determined to win all his bouts.

His dad, Issah Samed, also a former boxer said he is very much interested in boxing and wants the family (six boys and two girls) to achieve something.



He disclosed that what makes him and his sons to shine is prayers and the truth.



“I don’t smoke nor drink, I want to be holy and clean. That is what I teach my children” he expressed.



The Light – heavyweight boxer displayed exceptional talents, with instinctive boxing skills at the Africa Games in Morocco that won Ghana’s only medal in boxing.



His other Olympic boxing brothers are Bastie and Issah Samir who represented Ghana at the 2008 Summer Games.