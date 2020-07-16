Sports News

Shamo Quaye – A GTV documentary

Time will pass, players would come and go, but only the very best remain unforgotten.

November 30, 1997, death laid its icy hand on the 26-year-old footballer, the attacking magician, the controller of the field— Shamo Quaye.



Shamo Leather is gone. Gone but not forgotten.



Kwabena Yeboah, Sports Journalist, tells it this way: “He was so wonderful that in one of those matches, particularly against Asante Kotoko, I named him ‘the Shamo Leather’ for his tenacity, and he was an embodiment of vibrancy or vivacity and sprightliness.”



On behalf of the family, Accra Hearts of oak, the Ghanaian sports fraternity, GTV Sports+ and the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, we say the memory of this legend continues.

Shamo Leather, wo ojogban!



Shamo Quaye, continue to rest in peace!



Watch the GTV documentary on the late Shao Quaye below





